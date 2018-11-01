Asia Bibi acquittal: Opposition criticises PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech that he delivered on Wednesday after protesters took to streets against Supreme Court orders in Asia Bibi case.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Peopel's Party stalwart said the speech won't help establish peace.

He also took exception to the PM for not attending the National Assembly session.

"I condemn PM's speech". From his body language it looked like he is about to to come out and fight".

"He should have been here today," Shah said.

"You should have come here and talk. You are running from the very Parliament which gives you the powers".

Shah said the opposition neither want to attack the government nor seeks a fight.

"Streets and roads are blocked and our eyes are closed like pigeon".

The PPP leader called on the government to sit with the opposition to find a way out of the prevailing situation.

"We should sit and think what is happening to the state. Today the situation is not normal."We stand by our institutions and the state.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood while responding to the criticism, said Khursheed Shah failed to condemn those who have challenged the writ of the government.

He said it was government's responsibility to implement the Supreme Court orders .

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) lawmaker Khawaja Saad Rafique also criticized the government and the prime minister for his yesterday's speech.

He urged the government to find a peaceful solution to the situation and make decisions without any fear.