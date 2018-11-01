Thu November 01, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 1, 2018

Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits

SYDNEY: Embattled Cricket Australia chairman David Peever quit Thursday after coming under intense pressure following a scathing independent review of the body triggered by a ball-tampering scandal.

"Cricket Australia has today confirmed that Mr. David Peever has announced his resignation as chairman of the board of Cricket Australia, effective immediately," the governing body said in a statement.

His deputy Earl Eddings was appointed as interim chairman.

