Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits

SYDNEY: Embattled Cricket Australia chairman David Peever quit Thursday after coming under intense pressure following a scathing independent review of the body triggered by a ball-tampering scandal.



"Cricket Australia has today confirmed that Mr. David Peever has announced his resignation as chairman of the board of Cricket Australia, effective immediately," the governing body said in a statement.

His deputy Earl Eddings was appointed as interim chairman.