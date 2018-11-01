Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Embattled Cricket Australia chairman David Peever quit Thursday after coming under intense pressure following a scathing independent review of the body triggered by a ball-tampering scandal.
"Cricket Australia has today confirmed that Mr. David Peever has announced his resignation as chairman of the board of Cricket Australia, effective immediately," the governing body said in a statement.
His deputy Earl Eddings was appointed as interim chairman.
