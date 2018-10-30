Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Karachi: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his Indian wife tennis star Sania Mirza has revealed the name of their newly born baby boy.



Hours after Shoaib Malik announced the auspicious birth of his first child, took to Twitter to share the name of their baby boy.

" Thank you from the bottom of our heart to everyone for the wishes from Sania and I, and our families.



Our son’s name is Izhaan."

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child early on Tuesday.

As per details, the six-time Grand Slam champion has given birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad Deccan, India.

While announcing the auspicious birth of his first child on his Twitter handle, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik said : "Excited and mother and baby are doing well." He also thanked to everyone for wishes and prayers.