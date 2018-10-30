Tue October 30, 2018
Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Know what's in your nikahnama from the latest Aagahi episode by SOC

Latest in the Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s Aagahi series is shedding light on the much needed topic of understanding what is noted down in one of the most important documents of a woman’s life, -a nikkah nama.

The third episode of the enlightening animated series comes as an attempt to educate women about the legal rights that they are entitled to through this marriage document.

The episode titled titled ‘Know Your Nikahnama’ goes into discourse about the numerous issues that women encounter on a routine basis, that they are legally protected from through their nikah nama, but are entirely oblivious to.

Furthermore, it underlines the significant information that women should be aware of before they sign their life away.

Amongst the topics touched by the three-minute video, the matters of mehr, the right to have a divorce (talaq) and the monthly monetary fund’s that the woman is supposed to be given by her husband are also included.

Moreover, the illuminating episode is also providing essential information about helplines, therapeutic facilities and legal support to those in need.

The SOC project spans over seven-months aiming to produce 14 animated episodes voiced by famed actor Aamina Sheikh in Urdu and other regional languages. 

