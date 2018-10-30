Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

The fact that Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor is protective of his sisters is not a secret. While the actor has always said that his sister Anshula Kapoor is his strength, he has definitely found two more sisters in the form of half-sisters Janvhi and Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters).

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 'Aurangzeb' star opened up about his bond with sisters and the newfound sibling love he now has for Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi’s sudden demise earlier this year.

Responding to a question about whether Arjun has ever been irked by people who say mean things regarding his relationship with Janhvi, the 33 years' old actor said, “Why would it irk me? It’s something that has been growing and still evolving. I’ve been very honest about it. I’ve not made any pretence saying that we’re a happy family and we’ve sorted everything. So, I don’t care what people think; I just want them [my sisters] to be okay. It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the byproduct of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

Adding further that it all started when he and Anshula posed with their father Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi and Khushi at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star stated: “We took that picture together because I felt it was the right thing to do for us to put up a united stand saying we are in it together, to figure it out. That’s the emotion we felt after all that transpired. That’s the only thing we have done as a unit to give you all – an image of saying that we are trying. And that is the truth — we are trying.

The two actors recently graced the couch of Karan Johar talk show 'Koffee with Karan' season 6 for the very first time.







