Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Facts about public debt

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan

Indian film maker Vishal Bhardwaj says that he has approached superstars in the past and due to lack of response from other side he has not achieved his goal till now.

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker said this on the sidelines of the 20th edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where he is a part of the international jury.

Bhardwaj says, “I want to work with superstars. I approach them. If there would have been some response, they would have been in some film of mine. But they aren’t there. There has to be a right subject’.

Previously working with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgan and Saif Ali Khan, the filmmaker now wants to work with top ‘daring’ stars like Aamir Khan and is waiting for a worthy story for them.

He says, “They are taking risk today and it is good sign for our cinema. Aamir Khan is the only daring actor. He transformed amazingly for ‘Dangal’. He admits and acknowledges his age and works accordingly”.

Although, casting new faces like Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in his recent film ‘Pataaka’ has not given him any kind of disadvantage. He is satisfied with the positive critics this film received. “I have a small or limited audience but I make films to cater to everyone. I would want everybody to watch my films but that doesn’t happen. So you don’t know your audience. And the day you come to know about this, you are finished. For me, it is always about the story I want to convey to people”, he added.

He is working on the projects in which he will reunite Deepika and Irfan Khan in a reportedly named film ‘Sapna Didi’. However, due to Irfan Khan’s health the project is delayed. The directors says, “We will start work on our film next year maybe,” as Irfan Khan is possibly to return to India after Diwali.

“Big filmmakers will be coming there. Things are shifting. If you want to watch a spectacle then watch on the big screen. If you want to watch content then digital is the best medium,” says the 53 year old filmmaker on the words about his adaptation of a book for Netfilx.

