Mon October 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

The festivities for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding have officially been kicked off on Sunday with the starlet dazzling at her bridal shower in New York.

The 36-year-old bathing beauty took over the internet as she got into the celebratory spirit at her bridal shower in New York along with her family and close friends that included some A-list Hollywood luminaries, like Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o as well as Danielle Jonas, her to-be sister-in-law.

The bride-to-be dropped jaws in her ivory Marchesa strap-less dress, nude-colored stilettos along with her a Tiffany & Co choker around her neck.

Following the star-studded event, Nick’s mother, Dennis Jonas also welcomed the new member into the family in an Instagram post captioned ‘So Bless #daughterinlove.’

View this post on Instagram

So Blessed #daughterinlove

A post shared by Denise Jonas (@mamadjonas) on

The Hollywood hunk and the Bollywood queen after staying hush about their relationship for a long time went public after their Roka ceremony in Mumbai.

The duo are buckling up to tie the knot on December 2 2018, at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort. 

