Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Economic strategy

Economic strategy
Pakistan not establishing any kind of ties with Israel, says President Arif Alvi

Pakistan not establishing any kind of ties with Israel, says President Arif Alvi

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan


LAHORE: TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in his latest video surfacing on social media,  has come to limelight with a free “nuskha” [prescription] for repaying Pakistan's loan.

In a video making rounds over the internet, the firebrand cleric, who is infamous for his speeches, can be heard as saying,  "tell them all to buzz off  as  the interest is forbidden in our religion Islam. Let them know that we’ll pay the basic amount but only when Pakistan has enough  money to pay off.

The TLP chief 's advise comes when the country’s ever-increasing external debt is being the talk of the town. He went on to say that whoever attempts to intimidate (Pakistan), "then tell them the Ghori is coming."

He further said that "those broiler chicks can't harm us."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Mentally retarded girl allegedly raped near Nankana Bypass

Mentally retarded girl allegedly raped near Nankana Bypass
17 killed as passenger bus falls in a ditch in Kohistan

17 killed as passenger bus falls in a ditch in Kohistan
Naval chief visits forwards posts

Naval chief visits forwards posts
Sindh medical colleges’ entrance test leaked

Sindh medical colleges’ entrance test leaked
Load More load more

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Suarez hat-trick helps Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-1

Suarez hat-trick helps Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-1
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage