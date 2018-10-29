Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan





LAHORE: TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in his latest video surfacing on social media, has come to limelight with a free “nuskha” [prescription] for repaying Pakistan's loan.



In a video making rounds over the internet, the firebrand cleric, who is infamous for his speeches, can be heard as saying, "tell them all to buzz off as the interest is forbidden in our religion Islam. Let them know that we’ll pay the basic amount but only when Pakistan has enough money to pay off.

The TLP chief 's advise comes when the country’s ever-increasing external debt is being the talk of the town. He went on to say that whoever attempts to intimidate (Pakistan), "then tell them the Ghori is coming."

He further said that "those broiler chicks can't harm us."