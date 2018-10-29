Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

MEXICO CITY: Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth drivers' world championship on Sunday to draw level with Juan Manuel Fangio in the Formula One record books when he finished fourth behind a victorious Max Verstappen in the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Briton's only remaining championship rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who needed a victory, with Hamilton outside the top seven, to keep his hopes alive, finished second.

Hamilton´s success - the third time he has taken the title without finishing on the race podium - elevated him to a supreme club alongside Fangio with only seven-time champion Michael Schumacher ahead of him.

He was adding the 2018 crown to his championship wins in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

He celebrated by executing 'doughnut' wheel spins for the cheering crowd before leaping out of his car and into the arms of his team.

After being congratulated by Vettel, Hamilton said: "It's a very strange feeling, a very humbling experience. To complete this when Fangio did it as well, it's a very surreal feeling."

""That´s how you do it - that's how you drive, Lewis," said Hollywood film star Will Smith on Mercedes team radio after Hamilton took the chequered flag.

Hamilton, who started third on the grid, struggled with chronic tyre-wear after making a strong start in his Mercedes and settled for a cautious cruise to the title without a podium finish.

Verstappen, upstaged by his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in qualifying on Saturday, came home 17.108 seconds ahead of Vettel after the luckless Australian pole-sitter retired with nine laps remaining.

A puff of smoke signalled an engine failure and his eighth ´Did Not Finish´ (DNF) of the season while his 21-year-old Dutch tyro team-mate secured a repeat of his 2017 triumph, his second win this season and the fifth of his career.

Vettel´s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen came home third ahead of Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Nico Hulkenberg was sixth for Renault ahead of Charles Leclerc of Sauber, Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren, Marcus Ericsson in the second Sauber and Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso.

For Ferrari, it was a first double podium success in Mexico since 1990 with Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell.

Leading world champions

1. Michael Schumacher (GER): 7

1994 (Benetton-Ford), 1995 (Benetton-Renault), 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004 (Ferrari)

2. Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG, 1911-1995): 5

1951 (Alfa Romeo), 1954 (Maserati/Mercedes-Benz), 1955 (Mercedes-Benz), 1956 (Ferrari) and 1957 (Maserati)

3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR): 5

2008 (McLaren-Mercedes), 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 (Mercedes)

4. Sebastian Vettel (GER): 4

2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Red Bull-Renault)

5. Alain Prost (FRA): 4

1985, 1986 (McLaren-Tag Porsche), 1989 (McLaren-Honda) and 1993 (Williams-Renault)

6. Ayrton Senna (BRA, 1960-1994): 3

1988, 1990 and 1991 (McLaren-Honda)

7. Nelson Piquet (BRA): 3

1981 (Brabham-Ford), 1983 (Brabham-BMW) and 1987 (Williams-Honda)

8. Niki Lauda (AUT): 3

1975, 1977 (Ferrari) and 1984 (McLaren-Tag Porsche)

9. Jackie Stewart (GBR): 3

1969 (Matra-Ford), 1971 and 1973 (Tyrrell-Ford)

10. Jack Brabham (AUS, 1926-2014): 3

1959, 1960 (Cooper-Climax) and 1966 (Brabham)