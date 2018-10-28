President Arif Alvi boards commercial airline

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi left the country for his official trip to Turkey on Sunday morning aboard a commercial airline.

The head of state arrived at the Islamabad Airport and was seen boarding a commercial airline for his three-day visit to Turkey following the decision by the federal cabinet earlier this week.

After arriving at the Islamabad Airport, the President held a press conference before beginning the boarding procedure.

Talking to the media, the President stated: “Turkey is an important friend of Pakistan, which has always supported us on all issues, including Kashmir.”

“We will have more meetings to strengthen the relations between the two countries,” he went on to state.

Furthermore he added: “Besides Saudi Arabia, we will also invite other friendly countries to invest in the country.”

During the presser, President Alvi also dismissed the talks of an Israeli aircraft landing in Pakistan stating: “We are not establishing any relations with Israel.”

Upon his official visit, the President amongst other head of states, will be attending as well as addressing the inauguration ceremony of Istanbul’s newly-built international airport.

Moreover, he is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with other foreign dignitaries.