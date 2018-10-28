Sat October 27, 2018
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Civil service reforms that work

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

China to take care of Pakistan

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Miandad presents 1992 World Cup ball to CJP for dam fund

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Pakistan cricket team, Javed Miandad called on Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday.

Javed Miandad donated Rs200,000 for the dam funds.

The former skipper also presented the ball which was used in 1992 cricket World Cup and signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the then team captain, and Miandad himself to the Chief Justice for auctioning for dam fund. 

He informed the chief justice that that 1992 world cup ball was presented him by the umpire 10 years after the winning.

Miandad hoped the fans will show interest in the auctioning of the ball for great cause.

Being attacked from all sides to reverse 18th Amendment, says Zardari

Port Qasim dock workers continue their protest on 33rd days

Ahsan Iqbal's attacker sentenced to 27 years in jail

Peshawar police bust gang of mobile phone snatchers

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

