Miandad presents 1992 World Cup ball to CJP for dam fund

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Pakistan cricket team, Javed Miandad called on Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday.

Javed Miandad donated Rs200,000 for the dam funds.

The former skipper also presented the ball which was used in 1992 cricket World Cup and signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the then team captain, and Miandad himself to the Chief Justice for auctioning for dam fund.

He informed the chief justice that that 1992 world cup ball was presented him by the umpire 10 years after the winning.

Miandad hoped the fans will show interest in the auctioning of the ball for great cause.