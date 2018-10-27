Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

A tweet from a Israeli journalist that an aircraft flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad has  sparked a storm of rumors on social media.

According to BBC the  plane was not registered in Israel and it actually flew from Amman.

 Avi Scharf, editor of Israeli newspaper Haretz who first tweeted about the alleged arrival of the aircraft, said the plane did not  directly fly from the Israeli capital into Islamabad. 

He, however  spoke of trick the  pilot  allegedly may have used  to make it look like a flight from Amman-Islamabad instead of a Tel Aviv-Islamabad flight.

The BBC quoted him as saying that after taking off from Israel the plane landed in Amman and after a gap of 5 minutes it took off for Islamabad.

Scharf claimed plane visited Islamabad on October 24.

Quoting the BBC report, PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter and sought explanation from the government.

Responding to Iqbal, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry asked him not to worry as Pakistan was in the safe hands.

"The fact is that neither Imran is a Nawaz Sharif nor he has a fake Aristotle like you in his cabinet. We will neither hold secret talks with Modi nor Israel," he wrote in Urdu.

The minister, however, did not respond to the rumors that have been doing the rounds  on social media.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Police arrests two street criminals in Karachi

Police arrests two street criminals in Karachi
Alleged gang-rapists nabbed in Lahore

Alleged gang-rapists nabbed in Lahore
Child abuse scandal: Suspect held for sexual assault of minors

Child abuse scandal: Suspect held for sexual assault of minors
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Facebook blocks Iran-linked bid to sway US, British politics

Facebook blocks Iran-linked bid to sway US, British politics

Photos & Videos

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress