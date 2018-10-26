Fri October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Civil service reforms that work

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Sports

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

PAK A complete 3-0 whitewash against NZ A

ABU DHABI: Pakistan A beats New Zealand A in their third one day match by 7 wickets and won the series  3-0.

Chasing 266, captain Mohammad Rizwan, led the team from the front and scored a brilliant century to steer his team to a comfortable seven-wicket victory with ten balls remaining.

Rizwan made an unbeaten 116 off 103 balls with nine fours and three sixes. He was ably supported by Mohammad Saad, who retired hurt at 43, Iftikhar Ahmed, who remained not out at 39 and Abid Ali, who made 32.

Earlier, New Zealand A batting first after winning the toss, made 265 for eight with the help of a superb century by Will Young, who scored 136 from as many balls with eleven boundaries and four sixes.

No other batsman could make any significant contribution as left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar captured four for 48 and seamer Mohammad Irfan bagged three for 51.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the good news on their twitter, stating that “Pakistan A win the third #PAKAvNZA One Day by 7 wickets and win the series by 3-0. Captain @iMRizwanPak with his 116 off 103 tops the Scorecard for Pakistan A.”



