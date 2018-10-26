PAK A complete 3-0 whitewash against NZ A

ABU DHABI: Pakistan A beats New Zealand A in their third one day match by 7 wickets and won the series 3-0.

Chasing 266, captain Mohammad Rizwan, led the team from the front and scored a brilliant century to steer his team to a comfortable seven-wicket victory with ten balls remaining.

Rizwan made an unbeaten 116 off 103 balls with nine fours and three sixes. He was ably supported by Mohammad Saad, who retired hurt at 43, Iftikhar Ahmed, who remained not out at 39 and Abid Ali, who made 32.

Earlier, New Zealand A batting first after winning the toss, made 265 for eight with the help of a superb century by Will Young, who scored 136 from as many balls with eleven boundaries and four sixes.

No other batsman could make any significant contribution as left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar captured four for 48 and seamer Mohammad Irfan bagged three for 51.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the good news on their twitter, stating that “Pakistan A win the third #PAKAvNZA One Day by 7 wickets and win the series by 3-0. Captain @iMRizwanPak with his 116 off 103 tops the Scorecard for Pakistan A.”







