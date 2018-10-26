Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Bollywood’s bold and beautiful starlet Kangana Ranaut has replaced Deepika Padukone in the Hindi film industry as the highest paid actress.



With a whopping salary of INR 14 crores Kangana has overtaken Deepika as the undisputable queen of the box office.

According to media reports, Kangana charged a hefty 14 crores for Rani Laxmibai character she was roped in for in the biopic ‘Manikarnika’.

The film is slated to release in January 2019.

Bollywood's notorious gender wage gap where male protagonists get paid almost double the amount as their female counterparts was broken by Deepika Padukone when she was remunerated more than Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in movie 'Padmaavat'.