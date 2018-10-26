Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

As the United States preps up for election frenzy, Hollywood is taking the political hysteria to another level with upcoming film The Front Runner unveiling its new trailer.



The Jason Reitman directorial rewinds back to the year 1987, showcasing the life of former senator of America’s state of Colorado as he joins the presidential race as the candidate for the Democratic Party and ends up becoming the front runner due credit to his brainpower, charm and optimism. The clear path to the Oval Office, however gets hurled with hindrances as an extramarital affair comes afloat in the eyes of the public.

The biographical film is starring Hugh Jackman in the lead role alongside Molly Ephraim, Bill Burr, Kaitlyn Dever, Sara Paxton, Vera Farmiga and many others.

Written by Matt Bai and Jay Carson, the film is all set to hit theaters on November 21, 2018.