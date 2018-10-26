Huawei Y9 2019: All you need to know

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, is launching its latest midrange smartphone Y9 2019.



The device features an elegant and sleek design and hard-hitting specs that makes it a must-have for everyone. People can pre-order the device from Oct. 25 – Nov. 02, 2018 for PKR 37,999/-.

The HUAWEI Y9 2019 comes with a 6.5-inch HUAWEI FHD+ display with a breathtaking screen-to-body ratio that provides a unique bezel-less experience. The 3D curved design lets you enjoy a true cinematic experience on the smartphone.

The real deal is its four camera – the 16MP+2MP dual front camera and the 13MP+2MP dual rear camera. These pack a punch for users with vivid photography that make you look like a superstar! All this is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset that has an improved performance of up to 75%, an enriching gaming experience and silky smooth operations.

The smartphone also comes enabled with Huawei’s unique GPU Turbo technology that doubles GPU efficiency and increases basic performance by 1.3x letting you play games seamlessly for a very long time. This is supplemented with a 4,000mAh battery that keeps you going for more than a day and a 64GB memory that can be extended to 400GB with a memory card.



