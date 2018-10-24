Wed October 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 24, 2018

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Visakhapatnam, India: Skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs, smashing an unbeaten 157 as India posted 321 for six against the West Indies on Wednesday.

Kohli crossed the 10,000-run milestone in his 205th innings in Viskhapatnam before proceeding to belt his second successive ton of the five-match series.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the mark in 259 innings in 2001. He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

Nicknamed "King Kohli", the prolific run-getter was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off debutant Obed McCoy and made full use of the reprieve.

He put on 139 runs for third wicket with Ambati Rayudu, who made 73.

India elected to bat first but lost their openers early for 40 runs. Rayudu took stock along with Kohli to rebuild the innings and counter-attack before being bowled by spinner Ashley Nurse.

It was an all Kohli show after that, with the star batsman smashing the ball to all parts of the ground.

Kohli took a single off Nurse to eclipse the 10,000-run mark, before going on to score a hundred with a boundary off Marlon Samuels.

Kohli hit 13 fours and 4 sixes to take the steam out of the opposition´s bowling, passing 1,000 ODI runs in just 11 matches this year.

Kohli made India take 61 runs from the final 30 deliveries as the hosts look to double their lead.

India won their opening match Sunday, with Kohli making 140.

