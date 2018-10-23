Tue October 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Sonali Bendre shares new look as she battles it out with cancer

Sonali Bendre is a fighter when it comes to battling cancer, as she is taking on the disease with high spirits. 

As she undergoes therapy, the Sarfarosh starlet often shares positive, uplifting posts of insights from her journey as a warrior. 

On Monday, the 43-year-old actress posted a heart-warming  picture with her wig maker Bok-Hee saying, “Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair.”


Sonali also shared a photo of her sporting a short hairdo, “She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine.”

