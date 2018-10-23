Director Khalil-ur-Rehman terms work experience with Urwa Hocane as 'dreadful'

Pakistan’s famed filmmaker Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has come forward sharing his experience of working with bathing beauty Urwa Hocane and he isn’t recalling it in the best of ways.



The playwright in an interview stated that his experience of working with the Rangreza starlet was “the most dreadful experience of his life.”

Qamar revealed that his upcoming directorial Kaaf Kangana’s cast had to go through numerous changes, with Sohai Ali Abro and Urwa Hocane getting replaced with other actors like Ayesha Omer and Eshal Fayyaz, who will be making her acting debut with this film.

Upon being questioned on the reason behind the changes, he explained: “There is a lot I can put up with but I cannot tolerate dishonesty. I want to work with actors who are dedicated.”

Moreover, he revealed that Urwa had “begged” him to become a part of the film in spite of her not being his primary choice.

"I remember she wept like anything and I felt bad for her," he revealed also mentioning that the decision was also made partly due to Farhan Saeed being a close aid of his.

“Working with her [Urwa] was the most dreadful experience of my life. I wish her good luck. But I am so scared that I will not be able to work with her again,” he shared further.

Furthermore, shedding light on how he struggled to make the final rigid decision of replacing Urwa saying: “I took sleeping pills as Farhan’s face kept appearing before me,” adding further that the decision had to be made ultimately.