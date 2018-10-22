Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani join as nominees for '100 Most Handsome Men list'

Pakistani actor and model Emmad Irfani has joined the coveted list of nominees for the world’s ‘100 Most Handsome Men 2018’ along with Fahad Mustafa.

The nomination announcement was made by the official Instagram account of the list with a caption that read, “Official Nominee for the 100 most handsome faces 2018.”





Expressing about how he feels to a local publication, Emmad shared, “Feels good to be representing Pakistan and having your work recognised on international platform.”

Earlier, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas had been nominated for the prestigious list that also features international bigwigs like Idris Elba, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan, Chris Pine and Jude Law among others.

Previously, Fawad Khan was ranked as the sixth Sexiest Asian Man along with Danyal Zafar, who was the youngest in the list.