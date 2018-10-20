Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

Entertainment

AFP
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games after storm delays

SYDNEY: Britain´s Prince Harry on Saturday opened the Olympic-style Invictus Games for disabled and wounded soldiers at a moving ceremony on the forecourt of Sydney´s Opera House, after an intense thunderstorm forced an hour-long delay.

The Duke of Sussex, who climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Friday to help raise the Games flag, welcomed more than 500 competitors from 18 nations to an event that he founded.

"Over the last four years the Invictus Games have become about so much more than the thousands of competitors who have taken part," he said on a stage shaped like a boomerang, following a belated traditional Aboriginal welcome ceremony that was held up by torrential rain and lightning.

"Invictus has become about the example of service and dedication our competitors have provided to the world. Our Invictus family has turned these Games into a symbol of strength, honour and optimism for a new generation."

The prince said the concept was particularly relevant in 2018, the centenary of the end of World War I.

"It feels a fitting tribute to the legacy of that generation to continue to support those who have served their country today," he said.

Earlier Saturday, Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan opened an extension to a war memorial in the city before handing out the first Invictus medals in a driving challenge, where France won gold.

The Games might be Harry´s brainchild, but they are also special to the couple as it was at the 2017 event in Toronto that he made his first appearance with the American former actress, then dressed in ripped jeans and a casual white shirt.

They met in 2016 and dated under the radar before going public at the Canada event.

"I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to celebrate the personal joy of our new addition with you all," he said in a message to Australia in wrapping up his speech, referring to their yet-to-be-born baby.

Founded by Harry in 2014, the Games are an international sporting event for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women, both active duty and veterans.

The prince, a former soldier, has previously spoken of how he was profoundly moved by witnessing death and life-changing injuries while on deployment in Afghanistan, coupled with the grief and sadness that went with it.

That sparked an idea to use sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and recognise the crucial role played by family and friends.

It culminated in the inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014, with its stature growing since then over two more events in Orlando and Toronto.

Those taking part in Sydney will compete in 11 medal sports over a week, many at venues that hosted the Olympics in 2000. Australia has embraced the concept with most tickets sold out.

Cycling and sailing are held on Sunday with indoor rowing, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball beginning on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the week in Australia in the lead-up to the Games, receiving a warm welcome from fans at the start of their 16-day Pacific tour.

They are due to attend the cycling on Sunday before heading to Queensland´s Fraser Island, the world´s largest sand island, and then jetting off to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Tom and Jerry to take on the real world in upcoming live-action film

Tom and Jerry to take on the real world in upcoming live-action film
Load More load more

Spotlight

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games after storm delays

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games after storm delays
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series

Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series
Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Two more women accuse Anu Malik of sexual harassment

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Ahad Raza Mir gets a cold welcome over Coke Studio debut from netizens

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations