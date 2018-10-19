Muhammad Abbas wins all the praises after second Test

ABU DHABI: Pakistan has cricket's high profiles lauding the team and 'man of the match and the series' Muhammad Abbas over his maiden ten-wicket haul in the second Test to pace Pakistan to a 373-run win over Australia on Friday.

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to brace the Pakistani team as it scored a 1-0 win in the two-match Test series against Australia, who managed a draw in the first Test at Dubai last week.

"Outstanding performance by team Pakistan! Abbas is a brilliant performer in any conditions. Very well led by Sarfraz, great debut by Fakhar. Hope this great run of form continues!", the cricketing veteran wrote.

Former cricketer and commentator Rameez Raja also patted the man of the series Abbas on social media.



"It’s still early to compare Abbas with the greats of the game but his set up to out smart opponents is as beguiling as Shane Warnes was!!," he wrote.

Shoaib Akhtar cited Abbas's fourteen wickets that he aced during the two Tests at an average of just 10.7, stating that "on the dead track bowling like that takes a real bowler to do that."

Australian women’s cricket team member Rene Farrell also tweeted her regards for Mohammad Abbas.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also took on the occasion.

"Shabaash !! Congratulations to Pakistan Cricket Team on the series win against Australia; it was an all round performance by entire team especially Mohammad Abbas for taking 10 wickets in the match, decade old record broken by the young bowler," the official account shared.



