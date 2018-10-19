Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan

October 19, 2018

Pakistan strongly reacts to Indian purchase of S-400 missiles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Friday the Indian purchase of S-400 missile system is a part of their efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources.

The ministry of foreign affairs, in a statement said, "the purchase of S-400 missile system by India will further destabilize strategic stability in South Asia, besides leading to a renewed arms race."

Following the May 1998 nuclear tests by both sides, Pakistan had proposed a Strategic Restraint Regime in the region, advocating against the acquisition of BMD systems due to their destabilizing effect, it added.

Indian rejection of this proposal forced Pakistan to develop capabilities which render any BMD system ineffective and unreliable. "Pakistan remains fully confident of its ability to address threats from any kind of destabilizing weapon system."

Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ensuring national defence in line with the policy of maintaining credible minimum deterrence and maintaining strategic balance in the region in the future as well, the ministry said.

