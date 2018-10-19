Fri October 19, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is everyone’s favourite including his Indian counterparts who cannot wait to work with him.

The ‘Humsafar’ star who rose to fame on the other side of the border after featuring in Indian films like ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Kapoor and Sons’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ has found another fan in actress Parineeti Chopra who is eager to work alongside him. 

During promotions of Parineeti's film ‘Namaste England’ when asked who she’d like to work with from Pakistan, the 29-year-old starlet said, “I wish I could work with Fawad. He would be such a great hero in our industry. He is so loved here.”

Parineeti’s on-screen leading man Arjun Kapoor when asked about the presence of Pakistani singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in India, said, “I don’t think the audience is ever going to judge a song based on the nationality of the singer."

"That is the beauty of India. We are an open-minded country," he added. 

In the past, Parineeti Chopra had worked opposite Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafarin movie 'Kill Dill' that also featured Ranveer Singh. 

