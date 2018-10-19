Fri October 19, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

South African cricket stalwart Dale Steyn has lauded  Mohammad Abbas' exceptional bowling skills in the on-going Test series against Australia, stating that a formidable Test bowler is in the making.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter Friday, the ace cricketer wrote:

“I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas.”

Abbas’ phenomenal performance made Australian batting line crumble On the fourth day of the second Test. The top bowler went on to take four quick wickets as Australia continued to struggle at 155/7. 

For his bowling,  Abbas has been appraised by a number of cricket stars from across the world, including Michael Vaughan and AB de Villiers. 


