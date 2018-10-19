Fri October 19, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

While having kids of her own and starting a family might be a little time away for Bollywood starlet Priyanka Chopra, the 36-year-old actress is enjoying the fact that so many of her close friends are expecting a baby.

Priyanka recently was asked about her views, on her close friend Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, at an event organised by ‘God’s Love We Deliver’.

A very jubilant Priyanka shared, “I’m super excited. A few of my friends are having babies, so, this is that time, I guess — I’m having baby fever now.”

The Quantico starlet stated that she was asked about the same at the Golden Heart Awards, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God I need to catch up!’”

Talking about starting a family in an interview with People earlier, Priyanka had said, “I am a very live in the today — maximum live-in-the-next-two-months kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s definitely going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and want to be able to do that.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had announced their pregnancy in a statement released by the Kensington Palace that read, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

