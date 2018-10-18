Thu October 18, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Shafqat Amanat Ali urges all to create a safer world for children

LAHORE: Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali insists that it is time that we create a world that is safe for children now that justice has been served in Zainab's murder case.

The nation was brought to relief after black warrant for convict Imran Ali was carried out Wednesday morning as per Lahore High Court's verdict, concluding Imran's trial at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Shafqat Amanat Ali took to Twitter with hopes that the execution helps in finding her parents some peace over their loss.

"With the execution of Zainab’s rapist &murderer I hope her parents have finally found some peace. Hope it has eased some amount of pain from their souls if at all! But we need to work towards creating a world where our children are safe to begin with #Zainab", he wrote on Thursday.

The verdict came nine months after four-year-old Zainab was abducted by her neighbour who sexually assaulted her and killed her on January 4.

The body was found in a heap of garbage five days later, which drew massive protests throughout the country, costing lives of two policemen. 

