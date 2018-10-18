Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

An evident pique in the interest of audiences has made female-oriented films commercially viable, said Kajol in a recent interview.



The actor’s latest offering ‘Helicopter Eela’ is currently in cinemas. While speaking to PTI, the ‘My name is Khan’ starlet shared how the dynamics of the film industry have seen a change.

“I think the talk about it right now is because it’s finally become financially viable and the numbers are coming in. I think that’s the main difference. Such films were always being made but they were not doing well as other films were or maybe the ratio was much less. The ratio and the numbers are adding up now.”

She added, “I thank our audiences for changing the mindset and deciding they want to watch every kind of film. Finally, it has become financially viable to even think of projects that don’t have big superstars in them."

The ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starlet also believes that a good film can have a headstrong protagonist irrespective of gender.

“If you look at the best directors, I’m not talking about movies but directors, all of them have had very strong characters, very strong female characters in their films. I think every character of theirs has been well rounded and so I think that’s the most important point that we need to take home with us,” she concluded.