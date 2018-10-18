Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

AFP
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan stretch lead despite bizarre Azhar run out

ABU DHABI: Pakistan tightened their grip on the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi Thursday as they reached 232-4 at lunch, in a morning marked by a bizarre run out of Azhar Ali.

At the break on the third day, Asad Shafiq was unbeaten on 42 and with him Babar Azam on 34 not out as Pakistan´s overall lead reached 369 with six wickets intact.

The first Test in Dubai last week ended in a draw.

Play was dull to begin with, but was lit up by Azhar´s embarrassing dismissal.

The batsman edged a Peter Siddle delivery to the third man boundary and thinking the ball had crossed the rope, halted in the middle of the pitch to talk to fellow batsman Safiq.

But Mitchell Starc picked the ball a yard from the boundary and threw it back to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who ran Azhar out, leaving the Pakistani duo -- who have a combined experience of 130 Tests and over 9,000 runs -- looking stunned and sheepish.

Azhar fell for a well played 64, inclusive of four boundaries.

Pakistan had earlier lost Haris Sohail for 17, stumped by Paine off Nathan Lyon after resuming at 144-2.

Lyon has figures of 2-97.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan announces T20 squad for Australia series

Pakistan announces T20 squad for Australia series
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Watch: Azhar Ali gets run-out in the most bizarre manner

Watch: Azhar Ali gets run-out in the most bizarre manner
NAB issues arrest warrants for ex-Sindh minister

NAB issues arrest warrants for ex-Sindh minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra
Anu Malik is a pedophile: singer Shweta Pandit

Anu Malik is a pedophile: singer Shweta Pandit

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra