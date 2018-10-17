Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

ISLAMABAD: Only one out of the 49 vehicles put up for auction managed to get sold at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday.



During the auction that displayed around 49 bomb-proof and bullet-proof vehicles, only one car was sold getting the government around Rs9 million.

It was revealed further by a custom’s officer that another auction will be held later on October 25 at the I-9 dry port adding that "there is limited access of citizens to the Prime Minister House."

He went on to remind people that the prices of the cars are comparatively higher due to the special features that they possess.

The auction held earlier in September managed to sell 61 out of 102 vehicles as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive.

Later, four helicopters were also put up for auction, which were being utilized by the Cabinet Division.