Wed October 17, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's upcoming song 'Zindagi' being shot in the US

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Only one sold out of 49 cars at PM House auction

ISLAMABAD: Only one out of the 49 vehicles put up for auction managed to get sold at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday.

During the auction that displayed around 49 bomb-proof and bullet-proof vehicles, only one car was sold getting the government around Rs9 million.

It was revealed further by a custom’s officer that another auction will be held later on October 25 at the I-9 dry port adding that "there is limited access of citizens to the Prime Minister House."

He went on to remind people that the prices of the cars are comparatively higher due to the special features that they possess.

The auction held earlier in September managed to sell 61 out of 102 vehicles as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive.

Later, four helicopters were also put up for auction, which were being utilized by the Cabinet Division.

Roll back of 18th amendment to be resisted striongly : Murad Shah

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to ear livelihood

Bhasha Dam is mere in papers till now, says petroleum minister

PM to approve task force to combat money laundering

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

'After I was assaulted at the age of 19, I changed forever': Lady Gaga

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a 'dog' admitting he mistreated women

India's five-star fight goes viral

