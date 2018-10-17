Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Here's why Kiera Knightley's daughter isn't allowed to watch Cinderella

In spite of Kiera Knightley starring in the latest Disney blockbuster The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the bathing beauty has barred the viewing of two specific Disney productions for her daughter.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor during an interview on The Ellen Show revealed that she has forbidden her three-year-old daughter from watching two of Disney’s productions, -Cinderella and The Little Mermaid which are especially popular among the younger audience.

“Cinderella banned, because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously,” she stated.

She went on to talk about the second banned film in the house, The Little Mermaid, saying: “And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid [is banned, too].”

“I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid. That one's a little tricky - but I'm keeping to it!” she added further.

While these two Disney princesses couldn’t make the cut for the 33-year-old’s daughter, she went on to endorse Frozen, Moana as well as Dory. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

‘After I was assaulted at the age of 19, I changed forever’: Lady Gaga

‘After I was assaulted at the age of 19, I changed forever’: Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga confirms engagement with Christian Carino

Lady Gaga confirms engagement with Christian Carino
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
‘After I was assaulted at the age of 19, I changed forever’: Lady Gaga

‘After I was assaulted at the age of 19, I changed forever’: Lady Gaga
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral