Here's why Kiera Knightley's daughter isn't allowed to watch Cinderella

In spite of Kiera Knightley starring in the latest Disney blockbuster The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, the bathing beauty has barred the viewing of two specific Disney productions for her daughter.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor during an interview on The Ellen Show revealed that she has forbidden her three-year-old daughter from watching two of Disney’s productions, -Cinderella and The Little Mermaid which are especially popular among the younger audience.

“Cinderella banned, because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously,” she stated.

She went on to talk about the second banned film in the house, The Little Mermaid, saying: “And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid [is banned, too].”

“I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid. That one's a little tricky - but I'm keeping to it!” she added further.

While these two Disney princesses couldn’t make the cut for the 33-year-old’s daughter, she went on to endorse Frozen, Moana as well as Dory.