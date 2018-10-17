Wed October 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Lady Gaga confirms engagement with Christian Carino

 Christian Carino and Lady Gaga at the 25th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: Pop star and budding actress Lady Gala was earlier spotted wearing a pink diamond ring time after meeting Christian Carino but it took her until Monday to finally disclose their engagement in an emotional speech.

Stefani Germanotta, who goes by her stage name Lady Gaga, took to confirm her engagement with boyfriend Carino during the 25th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles.

"Thank you, Elle. Thank you all the loved ones in my life. ... Everybody at table 5. My fiancé Christian," Gaga said after she was honoured at the event.

“They are very much in love,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “They haven’t set a wedding date yet. Christian isn’t in a rush, and Gaga is finishing her next album. Christian has children from his previous marriage, and he wants to make sure they’re comfortable with anything that happens.”

The singer-turned-actress started dating talent agent Christian Carino after she walked out of her engagement with former fiancé Taylor Kinney in 2016.

"Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," Gaga wrote on Instagram, "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared."


Lady Gaga has been working up on promotions for her debut film ‘A Star is Born’ for a month where she along with co-star Bradley Cooper has been in awe of their fan.

View this post on Instagram

#LookWhatIFound #AStarIsBorn

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on



