No truth in reports PM Imran Khan is running PCB - Mani

ABU DHABI: Ehsan Mani has dismissed suggestions Prime Minister Imran Khan is running the affairs of Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I have just been appointed the chairman for 36 months. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the patron of the cricket board but that does not mean he meddles in the working of the board,” Mani told Geo News in Abu Dhabi, where Pakistan are playing Australia in the second Test match on Wednesday.

“Recently there were rumours of Australia touring Pakistan next year for a one-day series, but there is no truth to it,” he said.

He also ruled out an immediate return of international cricket to Pakistan.

“Even though we are trying to bring back international cricket to Pakistan, there is still time for that to happen,” he said. “The good news is that some of the matches of the fourth season of Pakistan Super League will be played in Pakistan next year.”

Commenting on reports of a rift between coach Mickey Arthur and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Mani said, “I do not interfere in the matters of the dressing room.” ‘However, I have spoken to Arthur about it and everything is fine now,” he added.