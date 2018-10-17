When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Back in the day, Sajid Khan was a habitual offender; the famed filmmaker had admitted himself in an interview that he gave in the past which is going viral only now, courtesy #MeToo movement, under which he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.



The shocking video shows Sajid Khan sharing how his behaviour towards women in his 20's was inappropriate when he casually used to mistreat them , lie to them, disrespect and cheat on them.

In response to a question regarding whether has been stable in a relationship, Sajid said he does not want to be anymore since he is in his forties:

“I have been in and out of so many relationships. I was a big dog in my 20s and a 'Kamina aadmi'. I have broken a lot of hearts, like most of the boys. But I was in television and I was getting brash with success. I was treating women very badly, all the nice girls I have treated badly in my twenties.”

It was only recently that the former ‘Housefull 4’ director was alleged of sexual misconduct by actors Rachel White, Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.



Following the allegations, the director was served a show-cause notice by top Indian film body (IFTDA) Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. He was slammed by actresses like Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza who criticised him for behaving badly with women.