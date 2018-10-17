Live: Shehbaz Sharif attends National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in NAB custody, was brought to the National Assembly on Wednesday to attend the today's session.



Earlier, Speaker Asad Qaisar had issued production orders for Shahbaz, stating that he should be allowed to attend the session on a daily basis under the rules.

The Speaker has summoned the session by exercising the powers conferred upon him under article 54(3) of the Constitution to discuss the sudden arrest of the PML-N president.