Journalist Sohail Khan shot dead in Haripur

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified armed assailants gunned down journalist Sohail Khan in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir tweeted Sohail Khan was the fourth journalist killed in the line of duty in Pakistan this year. "Three were killed in KPK and one in Punjab," he added.

"Sohail Khan submitted an application today in DPO office about threats to him and was coming back to home when he was attacked and killed on the spot," reads Hamid Mir's tweet.

Freedom Network, watchdog organization to monitor press freedom also confirmed Sohail Khan's killing.

The Freedom Network quoting his colleagues tweeted, "Young journalist Sohail Khan is shot dead in Haripur district of KP today after his report published on drug trafficking."