Nandita Das' father accused of sexual misconduct by two women

Famed Indian artist Jatin Das has joined the list of powerful men in India accused of sexual misconduct as two women stepped forward on Tuesday alleging him of harassment.

The 76-year-old artist and father of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Nandita Das was first accused by environmentalist Nisha Bora of sexual harassment who alleged that he had by force kissed her at his studio in 2004 where she had been helping him on a work-related task.

“I don't recall the time of the but that it was well within daylight hours. He poured himself some whiskey; offered me one too, but I refused. It was a wonderfully cluttered space filled with creative energy. The next thing I know, he attempted to grab me. I wriggled out of his embrace, flustered. Then he did it again. This time, he managed a clumsy kiss on my lips. I recall the feeling of his beard on my skin. I pushed him away and moved away from him,” she stated on Twitter.

Bora went on to share that subsequent to the incident, the accused’s daughter, Nandita had called her wanting help in hiring a “young female assistant like her”.

“At that time, I recall that phone call felt like a knife being twisted in my gut, because I had so, so much admiration for her, and it had all become so incredibly filthy that moment,” she added further.

Following Bora’s allegations, journalist Anushree Majumdar also penned down her account of harassment at the hands of the artist saying: “I was fresh out of college when I met Jatin Das in 2006. I was a project manager for the first Monsoon Festival in Delhi, 2006. I had to pick up a painting from his studio, I called him to ask when. He was sweet till he asked me if I would work for him as his assistant.”

“I was surprised, flattered but the feeling evaporated when he insisted that I should quit my current job, work for him immediately. He'd pay more. Later, a friend and I went to his studio, Shahpur Jat, to pick up the painting. He stood too close, he asked strange questions,” she added further.

“On the day of the opening, he called me to tell me that he was coming only to see me; and I must work for him after the festival is done. I spent all evening at Alliance Francaise hiding from him. He called many times the next day; he gave up when I didn't answer his calls,” she concluded.