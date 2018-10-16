Shoaib Malik’s surprise call brings smile to cancer patient

In the recent leg of Pakistan tour, the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy paid a visit to cancer patients at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore.



Led by former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed, the visit came as a goodwill gesture to cancer patients who go through excruciating pain on a daily basis.

The official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup shared a video of Mushtaq interacting with one of the patients named Sabiha who shared that her favourite cricketer is Shoaib Malik. Mushtaq then got Shoaib on phone and made him talk to Sabiha.

"This is absolutely amazing. As part of his visit to the @SKMCH on the #CWCTrophyTour, driven by @Nissan, @Mushy_online met Sabiha. She told him her favourite player is @realshoaibmalik, so he got the Pakistan legend on the phone!" read the ICC’s post.

The ICC World Cup is scheduled to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.



The trophy tour began from the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai on August 27. It will travel across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities for a period of nine months.