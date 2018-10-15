Polish commander calls on Pakistan air chief

Islamabad: Major General Jan Sliwka, Deputy Commander of Polish Armed Forces, visited Air Headquarters Islamabad and met Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

During the meeting, the air chief lauded the exemplary bilateral relations between both the countries and also acknowledged the great contributions made by pioneering Polish officers in the development of PAF in its early years.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and also lauded the efforts made by PAF in the field of indigenization in the recent years.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries.

Earlier, on arrival Deputy Commander of Polish Armed Forces was presented the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF.