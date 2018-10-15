Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Polish commander calls on Pakistan air chief

Islamabad: Major General Jan Sliwka, Deputy Commander of Polish Armed Forces, visited Air Headquarters Islamabad and met Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

During the meeting, the air chief lauded the exemplary bilateral relations between both the countries and also acknowledged the great contributions made by pioneering Polish officers in the development of PAF in its early years. 

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and also lauded the efforts made by PAF in the field of indigenization in the recent years. 

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries.

Earlier, on arrival Deputy Commander of Polish Armed Forces was presented the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Punjab home secretary summoned as Zainab’s father seeks convict’s public execution

Punjab home secretary summoned as Zainab’s father seeks convict’s public execution
Mansha Bomb arrested from Supreme Court

Mansha Bomb arrested from Supreme Court
PM Imran Khan to visit China in first week of November

PM Imran Khan to visit China in first week of November
Economy cannot be fixed by hurling expletives: Khursheed Shah

Economy cannot be fixed by hurling expletives: Khursheed Shah
Load More load more

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down