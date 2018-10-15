Transgender CNIC case closed as UNDP lauds Pakistan policies

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday concluded a suo moto case regarding issuance of national identity cards to transgender citizens.

The case was heard by a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday.

The court was informed about the work already initiated to issue national identity cards to transgender persons.

Attorney General told the apex court the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had also recognized Pakistan as the only country working to create policies in favor of the third gender.

Dr Sohail Anwar, head of committee formed by the court, said the global development network has lauded the country’s authorities for prioritizing the delivery of rights to transgender persons, adding Pakistan stands among the only nine countries who presently have enlisted policies for the prosperity of the marginalized group.

Subsequently, the suo moto notice was concluded by the chief justice who went on to add the comments made by UNDP to the order.

The court also directed for a report to be added to the order made by the law and justice commission while also urging that the provincial governments should carry on with their efforts to give rights to transgender persons.