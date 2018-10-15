Mon October 15, 2018
White-collar crime

White-collar crime

Pakistan

APP
October 15, 2018

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

BEIJING: China on Monday said it supported International Monetary Fund (IMF) in carrying out an objective and professional evaluation of Pakistan’s financial situation and assisting it dealing with current difficulties and added, the relevant measures should not affect normal bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan.

IMF demands details of all debts

“As a member of the IMF, China supports this organization in carrying out objective evaluation of Pakistan’s financial difficulties and assisting it in dealing with current difficulties and the relevant measures shall not affect the normal bilateral relations between China and Pakistan,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing.

Video message: Govt decides to approach IMF

While rejecting the impression that the loans under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were the cause of current financial situation of Pakistan, he said, the Chinese side had explained many times that the CPEC was undertaken by the two governments under the principle of consultations and contributions for shared benefits.

“All the projects and financing arrangements are made by the two sides on equal consultations,” he added.

The spokesperson said, in fact, judging from the debt structure already released by the Pakistani government, the debt incurred from the CPEC accounted for low proportion.

So, it was not the reason for Pakistan’s financial difficulties.

Lu Kang said the Chinese side would like to work with Pakistan to substantiate and expand the CPEC projects and help Pakistan achieve development on its own strength.

When asked to comment that the IMF would be scrutinizing the Chinese loans to Pakistan before taking any decision, he said, for the quite sometimes, there was a lot of discussion on Pakistan debt problems and its financial and economic difficulties.

“I just said, according to the debt structure released by the Pakistani government itself, the debt incurred through the CPEC accounts for a low proportion.

The relevant officials have also made it clear recently.”

The spokesperson reiterated that as a member of IMF, China supported this organization in having cooperation with Pakistan and evaluating the situation on the ground objectively and professionally in Pakistan.

“Also, we support the IMF in coping with the current difficulties but these measures shall not affect normal bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan,” he added

