Mon October 15, 2018
Web Desk
October 15, 2018

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

The #MeToo movement in India has opened up a Pandora’s Box of horrific stories about men who have wronged women by sexually harassing them in any way.

In the wake of the campaign, 11 female filmmakers have signed an online note calling out Bollywood to cease working with accused sexual predators and harassers. 

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Kiran Rao and Gauri Shinde amongst others formed a collective note and signed it stating that they will no longer work with ‘proven sexual offenders’.

The note was shared on social media by veteran actor Konkona Sen Sharma:

The note has been signed by top women directors including Alankrita Shrivastava, Meghna Gulzar, Nandita Das, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narain and Shonali Bose.

It reads: “As women and filmmakers, we come together to support the #MeToolndia movement. We are in complete solidarity with the women who have come forward with honest accounts of harassment and assault. Our respect and admiration to them as their courage has started a revolution of welcome change.

We are here to spread awareness to help create a safe and equal atmosphere for all in the workplace. We have also taken a stand to not work with proven offenders. We urge all our peers in the industry to do the same.”

