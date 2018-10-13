Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

With the #MeToo movement making waves in Pakistan now as well, numerous social media users in the country have gone on to bash the campaign.

However amidst the hatred hurled in the way of courageous women by patriarchs, Osman Khalid Butt has time and again proved himself to be using his male privilege to support the marginalized women in the country and being an advocate of feminism publicly.

"Reading utter tone-deaf comments/statements regarding the #MeToo movement & feminism in general. Gender sensitivity training should be mandatory across all fields," read his tweet.

On the other hand, he had also taken it upon himself to school trolls on Instagram after he posted a birthday wish for his friend and acclaimed model Amna Ilyas and was told: " Please be careful because after some time she would be accusing you of harassment because #metoo."

He retorted to the user saying: "No, she won't because I conduct myself with dignity, even among friends and don't abuse my privilege. Harassment allegations are not this frivolous nor is #MeToo a movement to be taken lightly. If you don't respect women speaking out about the trauma they've endured, the least you can do is not reduce it to a reductive, inane comment. Peace."