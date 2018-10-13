Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

With the #MeToo movement making waves in Pakistan now as well, numerous social media users in the country have gone on to bash the campaign.

However amidst the hatred hurled in the way of courageous women by patriarchs, Osman Khalid Butt has time and again proved himself to be using his male privilege to support the marginalized women in the country and being an advocate of feminism publicly.

"Reading utter tone-deaf comments/statements regarding the #MeToo movement & feminism in general. Gender sensitivity training should be mandatory across all fields," read his tweet.

On the other hand, he had also taken it upon himself to school trolls on Instagram after he posted a birthday wish for his friend and acclaimed model Amna Ilyas and was told: " Please be careful because after some time she would be accusing you of harassment because #metoo."

He retorted to the user saying: "No, she won't because I conduct myself with dignity, even among friends and don't abuse my privilege. Harassment allegations are not this frivolous nor is #MeToo a movement to be taken lightly. If you don't respect women speaking out about the trauma they've endured, the least you can do is not reduce it to a reductive, inane comment. Peace."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda

Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Natalie Portman calls for action at Hollywood women luncheon

Natalie Portman calls for action at Hollywood women luncheon
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed