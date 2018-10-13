PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan Action Day campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the Clean and Green Pakistan Drive Action Day campaign by planting a tree at a local college here on Saturday.



Interacting with the college students, PM Imran said, “Everybody knows how trees keep temperature in control. Hence, the significance of planting trees in the country is huge.”

The premier then shed light on how climate change and global warming are grave issues that need to be tackled accordingly.

PM Imran also urged people to play their part in saving the environment and shared that he will be initiating and participating in cleanliness drives throughout the country.

“Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country to global warming. Lahore is among the countries with the highest pollution level,” he added.

The decision to start a cleanliness campaign across Pakistan was taken last month during a meeting chaired by the prime minister on the functions of Ministry of Climate Change at the PM Office.

He had also approved a project named “Re-Charge Pakistan” for better management and utilization of flood waters to restore and re-charge the groundwater.



