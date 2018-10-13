Sat October 13, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

With mental health awareness becoming a surging topic online, acclaimed singer Selena Gomez is seeking treatment subsequent to an emotional breakdown.

According to People magazine, the 26-year-old singer, has been hospitalized twice since the past few weeks after enduring an emotional breakdown.

It was revealed further that the first time she was rushed to the hospital was from her residence in late September, after which she spent a few days under medical observation at the hospital as she was 'despondent and emotional' over her shockingly low white blood cell count after her kidney transplant.

The Magic singer was hospitalized once again last week for the same reason but reports have revealed that Gomez reacted in a worse manner, tearing out the IV lines out of her arm and having a 'meltdown' upon being denied a discharge from the doctors.

Gomez is presently receiving dialectical behavior therapy which she has undergone before as well, to help her cope from borderline personality disorder.

Earlier in September, the singer had announced that she will be taking a break from social media saying: "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

"Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember — negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi," she concluded. 

