Fri October 12, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

MUMBAI: Indian award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut has launched a new assault against Bollywood's star  Hrithik Roshan, saying that no one should work with him in the industry.

The Bollywood star Kangana went on to say that  Hrithik deserves to be punished in the wake of the #MeToo movement, adding that he was dating her behind his wife Sussanne Khan’s back. While, Hrithik has always denied the allegations.

The both the actors have been at loggerheads for almost two years with their separate versions of the story and have even taken each other to court over it.

While reacting to disgraced director Vikas Bahl’s Phantom Film’s being dissolved, Kangana said; "Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct."

Kangana had also recently given her own account of being harassed by Vikas Bahl while they were shooting for his film, Queen.

In an interview to India media outlet, Kangana, who won a National Award for her performance in Queen,  alleged the director of misbehaving; She said; "Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he (Bahl) would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’."

Kangana was reported to have said; “Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough.”

The  director of  Queen  has been accused of molesting an ex-employee of Phantom Films in 2015 in Goa. The woman came forward and narrated her experience with Bahl in a series of interviews with a publication. The woman also tried reaching out to Phantom co-founder Anurag Kashyap to speak about the incident.

