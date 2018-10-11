Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

After India getting quaked with the #MeToo phenomena, social media users in Pakistan have erupted pointing fingers of accusation towards Junaid Akram.

While the allegations against the prominent social media personality and stand-up comedian remain unconfirmed, multiple online users have accused Akram of sexually harassing and manipulating young girls.

Acclaimed TV host Rabia Anum was the first to hint of Akram’s alleged sexual misconduct without naming him. Soon after her Twitter thread, many users identified the described harasser as Akram claiming that his conduct has been known to be polluted among girls since a long time.

Meanwhile, Akram stepped forth on social media refuting all claims while taking legal measures for his defense.

“Dear All, I have come across some distressing tweets/posts on social media disparaging/defaming me and my name. I would like to state categorically that the assertions made in such tweets are absolutely false, and that I intend to pursue my legal remedies so as to protect myself,” read his tweet.

He went on to add: “In relation to this, I have already met my legal team, and the wheels have already been set in motion to bring to book those who are trying to hurt me and people associated with me. God bless.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Pakistanis after sexual harassment allegations

Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Pakistanis after sexual harassment allegations

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement