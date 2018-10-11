#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

After India getting quaked with the #MeToo phenomena, social media users in Pakistan have erupted pointing fingers of accusation towards Junaid Akram.

While the allegations against the prominent social media personality and stand-up comedian remain unconfirmed, multiple online users have accused Akram of sexually harassing and manipulating young girls.

Acclaimed TV host Rabia Anum was the first to hint of Akram’s alleged sexual misconduct without naming him. Soon after her Twitter thread, many users identified the described harasser as Akram claiming that his conduct has been known to be polluted among girls since a long time.

Meanwhile, Akram stepped forth on social media refuting all claims while taking legal measures for his defense.

“Dear All, I have come across some distressing tweets/posts on social media disparaging/defaming me and my name. I would like to state categorically that the assertions made in such tweets are absolutely false, and that I intend to pursue my legal remedies so as to protect myself,” read his tweet.

He went on to add: “In relation to this, I have already met my legal team, and the wheels have already been set in motion to bring to book those who are trying to hurt me and people associated with me. God bless.”



