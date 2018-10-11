Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently on a short trip to Italy with wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia.

As the actor kept his fans updated about his vacations on social media, in a video shared recently, Dimple Kapadia is seen dancing and swaying in the streets of Italy on a song from her debut movie ‘Bobby’ played by a musician.

Akshay captioned the video as: “When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly.”

Resharing Akshay’s post, Twinkle wrote about her mother, “The heart dances and what else can the poor feet do but follow – Mother, in more ways than one, sets the bar very high:) #FreeSpirit #MamaMia.”

Dimple Kapadia made her debut in the 80s era at the age of 16. She is credited for doing more than 80 films during her career.

She was last seen on the silver screen in 2015 release Welcome Back.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

#MeToo India: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao step away from a film over allegations of sexual misconduct

#MeToo India: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao step away from a film over allegations of sexual misconduct
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series