Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently on a short trip to Italy with wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia.

As the actor kept his fans updated about his vacations on social media, in a video shared recently, Dimple Kapadia is seen dancing and swaying in the streets of Italy on a song from her debut movie ‘Bobby’ played by a musician.

Akshay captioned the video as: “When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly.”

Resharing Akshay’s post, Twinkle wrote about her mother, “The heart dances and what else can the poor feet do but follow – Mother, in more ways than one, sets the bar very high:) #FreeSpirit #MamaMia.”

Dimple Kapadia made her debut in the 80s era at the age of 16. She is credited for doing more than 80 films during her career.

She was last seen on the silver screen in 2015 release Welcome Back.