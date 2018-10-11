After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

The fate of Indian Netflix original crime-thriller ‘Sacred Games’ hangs in balance as it might not return for a second season after writer Varun Grover was accused of sexual harassment in the wake of #Me Too movement.



The online streaming giant, Netflix said in a statement, “At this time, we are evaluating options on the path forward.”

Varun Grover, who faces allegations of sexual crime, categorically turned all such reports down, later addressing them in a statement negating every single detail in the alleged accusation.

“I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon,” he tweeted.

“Here’s my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let’s not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please,” Varun’s statement read.

The writer has produced some of the best shows including India’s first original web series on Netflix ‘Sacred Games’ starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte which not only went on to receive critical acclaim but was liked by international audience too.