Wed October 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Bollywood celebrities accused of sexual assault face boycott

Bollywood celebrities Alok Nath, Nana Patekar and Vikas Bahl may face a boycott from the Federation of Western Cine India Employees (FWCIE) if they don’t respond to the film body’s show-cause notice within 10 days of their release, the organisation said, a media report said.

FWICE representative Ashoke Pandit and other core members made the announcement at a press conference held at the Film Federation office, according to Indian Express.

After Patekar and Bahl, Nath is the latest celebrity to have been sent a show-cause notice following multiple allegations against him, including of sexual assault and harassment.

“We want to create a fear psychosis so that no one even dares to think about misusing his or her power. At the same time, we want to listen to the other party as well. So, we will give them time to respond. If they fail to respond, our workers will not work with them,” Pandit told media persons.

Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) also sent a show cause notice to Vikas Bahl on Tuesday.

Separately, superstar Aamir Khan met with The Film and Television Producers Guild of India to discuss ways to ensure safe environment for women in the industry amid multiple allegations against Bollywood celebrities.

